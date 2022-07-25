GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bay Port football program has been on the verge of making history the last few seasons and with contact days in the books, the Pirates are one step closer to the season ahead.

Just a year ago, Bay Port posted a 10-2 record – but lost in the playoff quarterfinals to Franklin.

“Every year is different,” said Pirates’ head football coach Gary Westerman. “Last year’s team was last year’s team.”

As the offseason workouts begin to ramp up, normalcy has been something that coaches have emphasized of importance.

“You know we’ve been able to train all summer in a normal atmosphere. Being able to coach in a normal atmosphere has been awesome and the kids have really flourished in it. I mean, we needed to get back to normal and push them to understand the expectations that are there,” Westerman explained. “They’ve done a great job.”

Each season presents a new challenge and the Pirates are excited to write another chapter in the history books this season.

“It’s just a good group. A lot of experience out there in a lot of different positions from last year, so that’s obviously fun to coach. We’re trying to develop more depth,” Westerman said. “We did get banged up at the end of last season, so just to continue to develop depth, stay healthy, and try to make a big run again.”

It’s been three years since the Pirates have been to Camp Randall and competing in the state tournament. Bay Port lost in the State Championship Game back in 2019. Though, they’ve been on the verge of getting over that bump in the road – the mind set continues to stay locked in on the present, but also pushing for a chance to play at the state tournament.

“The goal is Camp Randall at the end of the day and that’s the goal each year. There’s a lot of teams around the state that realistically don’t have that in their sights. We do and we have to keep focused on that daily process.”

With many seniors returning this season, on offense and defense, the players know they have their opportunity of writing their own ending.

“I know what it’s like to play in the State Championship. We just fell short in baseball and that still kills me to this day. It would just be the greatest feeling in the world to make it there and get the gold ring,” said senior quarterback Cole Bensen.