North Eastern battle: FVL comes from behind to win versus Freedom

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley Lutheran Foxes faced off versus top foe in the North Eastern Conference Freedom Irish on Friday evening.

FVL won the first matchup between the two teams earlier this season. Irish started out hot — credit to Landon Vancalster getting Freedom going. The Irish went into half time with the 26-21 lead.

The second half was a completely different story for FVL. The light switch flipped for Josiah Butler and he took over the game in the second half.

While this became a back and forth matchup late in the contest, FVL came from behind to pull out the 57-51 victory versus Freedom. The Foxes improve to 11-1 in conference play and sit on top. Meanwhile the Irish fall to 10-2 and fall to second place in the North Eastern Conference. Butler finished the game with 31 points for the Foxes.