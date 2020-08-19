North Eastern, Bay Conference pressing on with fall sports

(WFRV) – The North Eastern and Bay conferences are the latest in the state to press on with fall sports amid the pandemic.

Mark Zahn, the commissioner of both conferences, confirmed to WFRV Sports that fall sports would be continuing. That includes the first competition with a Bay Conference girls golf match in Shawano on Tuesday.

Zahn also stressed for fans and spectators at high school events follow social distancing and mask guidelines. Conference tournaments for both the Bay and North Eastern will be re-evaluated two weeks before the scheduled date.

The North Eastern Conference includes Luxemburg-Casco, Freedom, Wrightstown, Little Chute, Waupaca, Oconto Falls, Fox Valley Lutheran, and Marinette.

Bay Conference schools include the likes of Green Bay East, Green Bay West, West De Pere, Xavier, Shawano, Menasha, New London, and Seymour.

Green Bay public schools have already said they would postpone fall sports for the middle school and high school levels to the spring.