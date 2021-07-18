North sweeps in return of WFCA All-Star Games

Oshkosh, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Classic returned after a one year hiatus with the North squads sweeping both the large and small school games on Saturday.

Both games turned into defensive struggles at Titan Stadium with a pair of pick-sixes proving to be the difference.

In the small game it was Lourdes Academy’s William Pollack hauling in a tipped pass and taking it back for a 51 yard touchdown. The South squad was able to get a little closer with a late touchdown, but a big play on fourth down by Xavier’s Mac Strand helped seal the 17-14 win for the North.

There was even less offense in the large schools game. The two teams went into the locker room scoreless at halftime, and the lone touchdown of the evening came on an interception by Damon Loker. The Kimberly linebacker took it back for six for the lone score of the evening.

Another big defensive play sealed the deal for the North late with Kaukauna’s Ben Moore finishing off the 7-0 victory with a sack.