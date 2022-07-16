OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the final time as high school football players, the best of the best in Wisconsin came together at Titan Stadium for the WFCA All-Star Games.

And, for the first time in event history, the North team won all three games – the large school battle, the small school bout, and even the 8-player game.

In the large school game, the North All-Stars pulled off a 21-20 win behind a trick play highlight – Shawano’s Elliott Lowney hitting Kaukauna’s Carson Sippel on a double reverse pass, completing the play for a 63-yard touchdown.

In the small school game, Reedsville’s Brennen Dvorachek and Denmark’s Hayden Konkol came up with highlight-reel defensive plays to lead the North squad to a 25-7 victory.

Click the video for highlights and reaction.