Notre Dame Academy cancels first two games after positive COVID-19 test, third game postponed

(WFRV) – Notre Dame will not open the high school football season this week after the school canceled their first two games due to a positive test for COVID-19.

The two games that have been canceled include Friday’s season opener against Kaukauna, and a week two trip to Martin Luther. The Tritons match-up against West De Pere originally set for October 9th was also postponed.

“First and foremost we have to look out for the safety of our students,” athletic director Matt Koenig said in a press release from NDA. “It’s obviously difficult for the team. COVID-19 has created so much uncertainty in everyone’s lives, and it’s unfortunate we all have to go through this. We’re going to continue to take all the precautions and safety measures with this situation and look forward to when our varsity football team can return to competing. Our student-athletes have already overcome a lot of adversity, and I couldn’t be prouder of how they continue to overcome it.”

Notre Dame’s football schedule is no as follows: