Notre Dame advances to D2 girls soccer title game

(WFRV) – The Notre Dame Tritons will have a chance to bring home the second gold ball in program history in tonight’s Division Two state title game. That’s after knocking out the defending (2019) champions from Oregon in overtime.

Notre Dame struck first with a goal by Maggie Thillman in the 36th minute to take a 1-0 lead into the break.

Oregon responded in the second half. In the 60th minute the Panthers responded with a goal by Jenna Bennet to tie it up at 1-1.

Then coming out of regulation the storms rolled in. What followed was a two hour weather delay at Uihlein Soccer Park.

Eventually they were able to get back on the field to begin overtime. Notre Dame took control in the first overtime, and had plenty of good opportunities to retake the lead. Eventually Georgia Gregoire broke through with her 21st goal of the season.

The Tritons will now take on undefeated Whitefish Bay for the Division Two State Championship later this evening.