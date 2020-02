The road to Madison has been laid out. That's after the WIAA released the brackets for this year's boys basketball playoffs.

In division one, the Kimberly Papermakers received a one seed over FVA rival Neenah. Just last week the Rockets earned a season split with the Papermakers with a 71-49 road win. The next time they could meet would be in a sectional final with a trip to the Kohl Center on the line.