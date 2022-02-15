GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In a game of runs, it took every last point for Notre Dame to oust its rival from De Pere for the eighth consecutive time.

The Tritons withstood runs of 20-2 and 16-0 by the Redbirds to eke out a 61-60 victory at home, capturing their second straight Fox River Classic Conference title.

Sophomore Gracie Grzesk led the way in the scoring column for NDA, which won its 21st consecutive game.

Grzesk hit two go-ahead free throws inside the final minute and the Tritons had a chance to take a three-point lead at the charity stripe with five seconds remaining. Trista Fayta missed both free throws, but rallied to swipe the ball from Claire Bjorge in the waning seconds to preserve the win.

The Tritons improved to 17-0 in the FRCC with one game remaining in the regular season.

