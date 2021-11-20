Notre Dame, De Pere girls start hoops season with home wins

(WFRV) – Defending state champion Notre Dame and FRCC contender De Pere started their seasons with home wins Saturday afternoon.

The Tritons trailed a tough Pewaukee team for much of the first half, but big contributions from Hope Barrington in the first half and Sarah Hardwick in the second half edged NDA over the visiting Pirates.

The Tritons’ margin of victory at 67-60 was their largest lead of the game.

Earlier in the afternoon, De Pere went on a big first half run and never looked back in a 66-20 win over Oshkosh West.

The Redbirds, who won a regional title last winter, were paced by star Jordan Meulemans and others, extending out to a 20-point first half lead over the Wildcats.

Both teams will begin FRCC play in the next 10 days.