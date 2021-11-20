Notre Dame, De Pere girls start hoops season with home wins

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Defending state champion Notre Dame and FRCC contender De Pere started their seasons with home wins Saturday afternoon.

The Tritons trailed a tough Pewaukee team for much of the first half, but big contributions from Hope Barrington in the first half and Sarah Hardwick in the second half edged NDA over the visiting Pirates.

The Tritons’ margin of victory at 67-60 was their largest lead of the game.

Earlier in the afternoon, De Pere went on a big first half run and never looked back in a 66-20 win over Oshkosh West.

The Redbirds, who won a regional title last winter, were paced by star Jordan Meulemans and others, extending out to a 20-point first half lead over the Wildcats.

Both teams will begin FRCC play in the next 10 days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame, De Pere girls start hoops season with home wins

GB women earn first conference victory, beating Wright State 78-67

Xceptional Athlete: Reedsville's Weston Liebzeit dominates all three phases in state championship

High School Girls Hoops 11/19

Girls Hoops Highlights 11/19

Green Bay Nation: Andy Herman