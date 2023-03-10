GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The winner of 27 straight games coming into the state tournament, Notre Dame has been largely unchallenged in recent months.

That all changed when the Tritons met their match in the state semifinal.

NDA faced dire straits for some of a Friday afternoon battle with third-seeded McFarland, but the Tritons ultimately pulled out their 28th straight victory in a 76-70 triumph at the Resch Center.

After giving up a season-high 40 points in the first half, it looked like the Tritons would struggle to defend McFarland.

But Notre Dame ramped up the pressure in the second half, limiting the Spartans to five fewer baskets after halftime and playing with a lead until the very end.

The victory set up a state championship rematch with Pewaukee, who Notre Dame has bookended the last two seasons against.

Notre Dame will try to become just the fifth program in WIAA history to win three consecutive state titles. Tip-off of the Division 2 state championship game is set for 6:35 p.m. Saturday.