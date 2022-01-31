Notre Dame girls basketball takes down undefeated Waupun in overtime

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The #2 ranked team in Division 2, Notre Dame Tritons, hosted the #1 ranked team in Division 3, Waupun Warriors, Monday evening.

The Warriors were in control most of the first half and headed into halftime with the 27-23 lead.

The Tritons turned it on in the second half by playing great defense and getting to the free throw line. Notre Dame trailed by as much as 10 points late in the game and mustered a comeback thanks to a game-tying shot by Sydney Whitehouse with 6 seconds left in regulation. The game headed to overtime knotted at 52.

Waupun won the tip in the extra session, but that’s about as much as they would do. The Tritons held on the gas pedal on defense and sealed the game at the free throw line, winning 62 to 57.

Trista Fayta led Notre Dame in points with 21 on the evening. Meanwhile, Abbie Aalsma led all scorers with 28 points for Waupun.

The Tritons improve to 17-1 on the season and handed Waupun their first loss of the year, who fell to 18-1.