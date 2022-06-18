MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Notre Dame girls soccer team finished as state runners-up for the second year in a row, falling 6-1 to New Berlin Eisenhower in the Division 3 state championship game.

The Tritons finish the season at 17-3-8, wrapping up another run to the title game as FRCC co-champs as well as regional and sectional champions.

Stella Cuene marked the lone tally of the game for NDA, scoring in the second half to cut the Tritons’ deficit to 5-1. Lauren Hernandez tallied a hat trick for the top-seeded Lions.

Notre Dame fell to Whitefish Bay in last year’s state title game, and this year clawed all the way back to the championship with a shootout victory over McFarland in the semifinals.

It was NDA’s seventh championship game appearance, with the program’s lone title coming in 2018.