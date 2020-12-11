Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark

(WFRV) – The Notre Dame girls basketball squad cruised past fellow Division 2 power West De Pere in non-conference action on Thursday night. Meanwhile on the boys side, Little Chute edged Denmark in a match-up of North Eastern Conference contenders.
