GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the Division 2 girls state basketball tournament, a lot of things looked different this year – being back at the Resch Center, the fans and students back in the seats, and some new challengers for the crown.

The one thing that remained the same? Notre Dame raising the gold ball.

The Tritons knocked off third-seeded Pewaukee 68-54 to claim their second straight state title and the program’s second back-to-back in the last decade.

NDA head coach Sara Rohde became one of just a half dozen coaches in state history to win four state titles.

Trista Fayta led the way for the top-seeded Tritons with 27 points, knocking down three consecutive three-pointers in a dominating second half stretch that saw Notre Dame outscore Pewaukee by 15 after halftime.

The Tritons and Pirates met in the season opener, which resulted in an overtime win for NDA, but the state final needed no such dramatics.

Notre Dame finished the season at 29-1, winning the Fox River Classic Conference and also boasting non-conference wins against the Division 1 and Division 3 state champs.

The Tritons have won a combined 57 games to just two losses the past two seasons and, next year, will look to become the sixth school in WIAA history to win three consecutive state titles.

