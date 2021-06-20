Notre Dame Girls Soccer headed to state

(WFRV) – It was a matchup between Notre Dame and Cedarburg on Saturday evening in Oshkosh with a trip to state on the line.

The game was a back and forth matchup to start. Both teams scoreless heading into halftime.

Early in the second half, Maggie Thilman started the scoring for the Tritons to take the 1-0 lead.

Right after Thilman’s goal, Cedarburg didn’t fold. They came right back and tied the game up courtesy of Autumn Snow.

After that, Notre Dame would run away with it scoring three more goals and seal the 4-1 victory.

Notre Dame is crowned Sectional Champions and punched their ticket to state.