GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Leaving with a bitter taste in your mouth at the end of your season is not something you want to live with, but that’s what happened to the Notre Dame girls soccer team when they lost to Whitefish Bay 7-0 in the Division II state championship last season.

“It feels like a little bit of a redemption story,” Notre Dame sophomore Audrey Burnell said. “We didn’t get the results we wanted last season and it’s just exciting to be able to have this opportunity.”

The Tritons had a defensive shutout with Plymouth in the sectional finals and know they’ve got the talent to achieve their goal.

“It feels good,” junior Aubrey Guyette said. “It’s a good opportunity for our team. I think we’re meant to be here and we’re in the right position.”

Both players say the connection this year’s team has will help get Notre Dame over the hump of winning the state title. The Tritons haven’t captured the championship since 2018.

Notre Dame will face McFarland on Friday night in Milwaukee.