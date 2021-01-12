Notre Dame girls win pivotal FRCC match-up, Kimberly edges Appleton East to take FVA lead

(WFRV) – The Notre Dame girls cruised to a win over fellow FRCC contender De Pere on Tuesday night. Plus, Kimberly held on late to take over the top spot in the FVA with a 65-61 victory against Appleton East.
In boys action, Neenah went on the road and knocked off Kaukauna to remain perfect in FVA play.
