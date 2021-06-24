Notre Dame heads to state soccer tournament in search or second gold ball

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Notre Dame has been among the top teams in Wisconsin since the turn of the century with 13 trips to the state tournament.

That success is not just one class, but a product of the culture within the program.

“A lot of it has to do with culture. Our players buy into our system. They execute it well. They work their butts off all year round. We set goals, and make sure that we hit those goals,” said head coach Nick Browne.

There are seven players on the roster that were part of the 2018 championship run and another trip to Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Even with all of that success, though, this year is even more special after the lost season that was 2020.

“I definitely think as seniors we’re just excited to be able to play on the field and get out there. You get four chances at state, and then you get three and you never know what’s going to happen,” said senior Emily Noble.

“We anticipated like going in and going out strong, but not having that season made us more eager and wanting to play more,” said senior Lucy Quidzinski.

This year’s state will still have a different twist than any of the previous 12 trips for Notre Dame. Sure they still have to win two games to bring home a championship, but this time they’ll have to do it in one day.

“That’s a lot to ask for from some athletes, but you’ve just got to eat healthy, be sure you drink a lot of fluids and it’s just going to be a mental battle,” said Noble.

“Honestly just ice and the mentality to know what you can do and what you can’t, and a lot of resting after the first game,” said Quidzinski.

One thing that remains the same is the need to focus on that first opponent. This year it’s second seeded Oregon.

“Not going to lie, they’re a great program. Obviously they got to state as well. They’re going to be a great program. They’re going to be hard to play against, but I think if we play our game, that’s all we can do,” said Noble.