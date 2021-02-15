Notre Dame hockey back in familiar territory to cap unprecedented season

*Correction to the video: Kimberly will face Sheboygan North in the sectional semifinals. The video incorrectly lists Shawano as the opponent to both Kimberly and Notre Dame.

(WFRV) - The WIAA has released pairings for girls basketball sectionals following the conclusion of regional finals. Click here for the full brackets and click the video for a breakdown of Northeast Wisconsin teams, as well as recaps from Saturday's regional finals.