(WFRV) – The Notre Dame Tritons picked up a convincing win over Eau Claire Memorial on Monday night at the Cornerstone. Meanwhile in girls basketball, West De Pere pulled away from Pulaski in a non-conference tune-up.
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: ‘Play It Forward’ takes on new meaning in Door County
- Notre Dame hockey cruises past Eau Claire Memorial, West De Pere girls pulls away from Pulaski
- Bucks reserve forward Torrey Craig has fractured nose
- FAA outlines new rules for drones and their operators
- Ayala, Wiggins lead Maryland past No. 9 Wisconsin 70-64