ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Even some of the most committed prep athletes take time off during the summer, which typically features a few weeks absent of organized team workouts.

Consider Notre Dame hockey the exception.

The Tritons have fully embraced the offseason grind with a new-look team, hungry to take another step despite capping arguably the greatest season in Wisconsin state history with an undefeated state title.

NDA’s players, from senior leaders to new freshman faces, are training five days a week, from morning lifts at 7 a.m. to team skate on Thursday evenings.

Perhaps even more impressive than the Tritons’ daily dedication? They’re hitting the ice this week without a coach.

Cory McCracken, who led Notre Dame to the 2022-23 Division 1 state title, is in Buffalo, New York, this week; meaning his players are leading practice each day.

For veterans like Sam Kappell and Joseph Coghlin, that’s no sweat – both Kappell, an all-state junior who went No. 1 overall in the USHL draft, and Coghlin, a rising senior who also heard his name called in the draft, can handle the pressure of leading a group.

Through Tuesday’s two-hour workout, the Tritons went station-to-station, holding each other accountable and encouraging their teammates with the fervor of an experienced coach – taking after the lessons McCracken passes down to his player leaders.

And if that leads to Notre Dame taking another step towards carrying on the state’s longest active win streak, well, you can say the work paid off.

