GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Notre Dame boys hockey team is no stranger to playing in Madison, and for the third straight year, the Tritons are on the cusp of another berth in the state tournament.

Tuesday night, NDA faces Fond du Lac to book a spot in the sectional final. The top-seeded Tritons are 16-5-3 on the season, rebounding from a rocky start to a brutal schedule and finishing strong.

At the beginning of February, Notre Dame swept a pair of foes in Detroit, Michigan, and the Tritons went undefeated in conference play to boot.

Head coach Cory McCracken and his players know their goals are all ahead of them – especially in trying to finish the job in Madison for the first time since 2013.

It’ll take 102 more minutes of their best hockey to get back to the big dance.

