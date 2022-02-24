ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The sectional finals are set in boys and girls hockey, and two Green Bay area teams flexed their muscles Wednesday night to move on to the next round of the playoffs.

On the boys side, Notre Dame defeated Fond du Lac 4-0, getting a late second period goal from Callan Budinger for an early dagger on an evening when the Tritons peppered the goal with 33 shots.

NDA will face Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha (NHM) Friday evening for the sectional title.

The top-ranked Bay Area Ice Bears are advancing on the girls side, knocking off University School of Milwaukee 3-1 and sealing the deal on an empty net goal by Jordan Brady in the third period.

The Ice Bears will take on their rival Fox Cities Stars Friday night with a trip to state on the line.