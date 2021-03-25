Notre Dame opens with comeback win over Menasha

(WFRV) – The Notre Dame Tritons opened their first every spring football season with a thrilling comeback win over Menasha on Thursday night.

Turnovers highlighted the first two quarters with the Blue Jays and Tritons combining for four takeaways in the first half. That includes interceptions by Notre Dame’s Braedon Curtin and Menasha’s Ashton Buckner, both of which came in the endzone.

After a scoreless first half, Menasha found the endzone first. A 23 yard score by Donte Conn put the Blue Jays in front 10-0 in the third quarter.

Notre Dame was just heating up, though. Especially running back Will Zellner. The second of which gave the Tritons a 13-10 lead with just over a minute remaining. An advantage the Notre Dame defense would protect in the final minute for their first spring football win, ever.