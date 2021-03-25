Notre Dame opens with comeback win over Menasha

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Notre Dame Tritons opened their first every spring football season with a thrilling comeback win over Menasha on Thursday night.

Turnovers highlighted the first two quarters with the Blue Jays and Tritons combining for four takeaways in the first half. That includes interceptions by Notre Dame’s Braedon Curtin and Menasha’s Ashton Buckner, both of which came in the endzone.

After a scoreless first half, Menasha found the endzone first. A 23 yard score by Donte Conn put the Blue Jays in front 10-0 in the third quarter.

Notre Dame was just heating up, though. Especially running back Will Zellner. The second of which gave the Tritons a 13-10 lead with just over a minute remaining. An advantage the Notre Dame defense would protect in the final minute for their first spring football win, ever.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom track prepares for next opportunity, upcoming season

Ashwaubenon Jaguars football ready to roar into spring season

UW-Oshkosh's Acacia Tupa gets second chance at final season

De Pere sophomore Kennedy Martin settling in and turning heads

High School Sports Xtra - Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

High School Sports Xtra: Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello