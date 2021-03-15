Notre Dame prepares for second shot at season

(WFRV) – The Notre Dame Tritons are back, but for the first time.

“It’s a little different because, you know, the weather. Used to starting warm,” said senior Will Drake.

It’s time for spring football.

“Pretty weird starting out in the cold. We usually end in it. It’s weird, we don’t play anybody we usually do,” said Hogan Anderson.

The Tritons did get to practice when it was a little warmer last fall, but never got to take the field for an actual game. They were set to open the season against Kaukauna back in September, only to see their first two games get postponed.

Eventually the entire season was moved as well, to the spring.

“We stopped right before our first game. So there was a lot of doubt because other teams were shutting down as we were about to start up as we were about to play our first game. So ther was always a question, what happens if we have to quarantine? What happens if COVID becomes an issue,” said Drake.

“A big part of the reason we tried to play in the fall was because if we can get it done, then we know it happened. It didn’t happen and now we have a second chance at it,” said head coach Mike Rader.

Notre Dame would have to go it alone in terms of building out their schedule as well. The FRCC, the Tritons’ usual conference, joined with the Fox Valley Association for the spring season, but Notre Dame was left out.

Now they’re playing a unique schedule against Kewaunee, Menasha, Superior, Eau Claire Memorial, and a trio of Racine high schools.

“We only played one of these teams, and it was like 25 years ago. The new challenge scouting everybody for the first time, and we have no idea what kind of offense they run or anything,” said Anderson.

“What’s important right now is the kids are playing. They have an opportunity to play. There’s nothing on the line. That simplicity is almost nice to go back to. It’s a gae, it’s a sport, let’s go play,” said Rader.

No matter who they play this spring the goal will be to win games. It will also be to give the senior class a senior that could have been taken away from them by the pandemic.

“We only have one more chance to play with everybody here, and it’s just a special opportunity that we’re never going to have again. Most of us aren’t going to play again after this season,” said Drake.

“Football is family, and they don’t have to be out here. There’s no reason for them to be here. They’re going to have to come right back in the summer and start working again. It’s going to be taxing on their bodies and stuff, but to come out here and support us and let us have a season, it just means a lot,” said Anderson.