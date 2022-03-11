GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second year in a row, Notre Dame is back in the state championship game.

And this time, they’ll get to shoot for the gold ball at home.

The Tritons fought to a 64-45 win over a gritty Menomonie team despite trailing for much of the first half.

Hope Barington led the way with 13 points in a balanced effort for NDA, who will try and repeat as state champion in Division 2.

The Tritons tip off against Pewaukee tomorrow at 6:35, a rematch of the first game of the season. Notre Dame won that contest in overtime, and will look to win the second battle for the state championship.

Click the video for highlights.