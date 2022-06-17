When inflating your new mini soccer ball, try not to blow it up too much. Otherwise, you can distort the shape of the ball.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin was well-represented at the WIAA girls state soccer tournament in Milwaukee, but on Championship Saturday, only Notre Dame will represent the area in the quest for the gold ball.

The Tritons prevailed 4-3 in penalty kicks against powerhouse McFarland after playing to a 1-1 tie in regulation.

McFarland went up 1-0 early, but Lacey Fabry’s equalizer just before half was enough to send the Tritons into the extra period.

After holding steady for 20 extra minutes, Notre Dame used its experience to pull through from the penalty spot.

The Tritons will face top-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Division 3 championship game.

Earlier in the day, D-4 top seed Kiel fell 4-3 in a shootout against the Prairie School.

The Raiders and Hawks played to a 2-2 tie in regulation thanks in part to Taylor Schad’s state record 83rd goal of the season, but a Prairie School goal with just two minutes on the clock sent the teams into an extra period.

The Hawks won on the sixth round of the shootout.

Local 5 will have full coverage of NDA’s state championship game Saturday evening.