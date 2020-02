The Notre Dame Academy boys hockeys team advanced to the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament with a 2-0 win over Beaver Dam Co-Op. The St. Mary’s Springs boys hockey team advanced to the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament with a 6-0 shutout of Waupun.

On the girls side, reigning state champion Fox Cities Stars made it back to Madison with a win over Central Wisconsin, while Fond du Lac fell to Rock County in the sectional finals.