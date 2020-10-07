Notre Dame wins girls golf sectional, Hortonville also heading to state

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Notre Dame Tritons and Hortonville Polar Bears are on their way to the state tournament.

Grace Durkin led the way for the Tritons with a final score of 80, and finished as the sectionals top individual. Katie Downie finished with an 85 to lead Hortonville to a second place finish in the sectional.

Madeline Kiley from Kimberly also qualified for the state tournament as an individual after a fourth place finish with a round of 87.

Final team results from Tuesday’s sectional final:

1Notre Dame350
2Hortonville375
3Slinger387
4Wausau East/West390
5Kimberly395
6Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln396
7Kaukauna402
8Hartford Union407

This year’s girls state golf tournament will be held at Black Wolf Run in Kohler, Wis. University Ridge is unable to host the event after the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced their decision not to host any WIAA state events this fall due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame wins girls golf sectional, Hortonville also heading to state

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna's Mau kicking her way through barriers

High School Sports Xtra 10/5 - Game of the Week, Xavier interview

Green Bay Nation: Packers are 3-0

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge