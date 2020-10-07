Notre Dame wins girls golf sectional, Hortonville also heading to state

(WFRV) – The Notre Dame Tritons and Hortonville Polar Bears are on their way to the state tournament.

Grace Durkin led the way for the Tritons with a final score of 80, and finished as the sectionals top individual. Katie Downie finished with an 85 to lead Hortonville to a second place finish in the sectional.

Madeline Kiley from Kimberly also qualified for the state tournament as an individual after a fourth place finish with a round of 87.

Final team results from Tuesday’s sectional final:

1 Notre Dame 350 2 Hortonville 375 3 Slinger 387 4 Wausau East/West 390 5 Kimberly 395 6 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 396 7 Kaukauna 402 8 Hartford Union 407



This year’s girls state golf tournament will be held at Black Wolf Run in Kohler, Wis. University Ridge is unable to host the event after the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced their decision not to host any WIAA state events this fall due to the pandemic.