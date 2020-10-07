Notre Dame wins girls golf sectional, Hortonville also heading to state

(WFRV) – The Notre Dame Tritons and Hortonville Polar Bears are on their way to the state tournament.
Grace Durkin led the way for the Tritons with a final score of 80, and finished as the sectionals top individual. Katie Downie finished with an 85 to lead Hortonville to a second place finish in the sectional.
Madeline Kiley from Kimberly also qualified for the state tournament as an individual after a fourth place finish with a round of 87.
Final team results from Tuesday’s sectional final:
|1
|Notre Dame
|350
|2
|Hortonville
|375
|3
|Slinger
|387
|4
|Wausau East/West
|390
|5
|Kimberly
|395
|6
|Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
|396
|7
|Kaukauna
|402
|8
|Hartford Union
|407
This year’s girls state golf tournament will be held at Black Wolf Run in Kohler, Wis. University Ridge is unable to host the event after the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced their decision not to host any WIAA state events this fall due to the pandemic.
