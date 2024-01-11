(WFRV) – In a battle between two undefeated teams in the Flyway on Thursday night, Omro took down Winnebago Lutheran in a back-and-forth scoring affair to take sole possession of the conference.

WLA got off to a strong start in the first half and carried a 50-44 lead into halftime, but the Foxes woke up after the break. Omro opened up the second half on a 14-0 run that would help power the Foxes to a 93-87 win over the Vikings.

Omro improved to 10-2 (7-0) on the season, meanwhile, Winnebago Lutheran fell to 7-5 (6-1).

To watch highlights from Thursday’s Flyway Conference matchup, click the video above.