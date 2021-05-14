On the Diamond: Ashwaubenon stays unbeaten, Kimberly sweeps baseball and softball

(WFRV) – The fireworks of early-season baseball showed out on a Friday night in Northeast Wisconsin, propelling three teams to significant wins in conference races.

Ashwaubenon baseball remained undefeated with a 3-1 win over Green Bay Preble, breaking a 1-1 stalemate with two runs in the sixth inning. Eli Zollar was the winning pitcher for the Jags.

In the valley, Kimberly handled rival Kaukauna 11-0 behind a three-run, inside-the-park homer from Collin Obermann.

Kimberly also proved victorious in softball, knocking off previously unbeaten Hortonville on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 13th inning.