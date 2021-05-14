On the Diamond: Ashwaubenon stays unbeaten, Kimberly sweeps baseball and softball

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The fireworks of early-season baseball showed out on a Friday night in Northeast Wisconsin, propelling three teams to significant wins in conference races.

Ashwaubenon baseball remained undefeated with a 3-1 win over Green Bay Preble, breaking a 1-1 stalemate with two runs in the sixth inning. Eli Zollar was the winning pitcher for the Jags.

In the valley, Kimberly handled rival Kaukauna 11-0 behind a three-run, inside-the-park homer from Collin Obermann.

Kimberly also proved victorious in softball, knocking off previously unbeaten Hortonville on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 13th inning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

On the Diamond: Ashwaubenon stays unbeaten, Kimberly sweeps baseball and softball

UW-Oshkosh advances to WIAC softball series

De Pere Redbirds soccer flying high into spring tournament

Packers legend and Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer talks Rodgers, offers advice to QB

Unbeaten Appleton North seeks perfect ending at state boys soccer tournament

NDA boys soccer preps for state soccer