“On the exterior it might’ve looked okay, but inside it was very challenging”: Luxemburg-Casco football coach opens up about coaching during the pandemic

(WFRV) – It was a situation no one could have imagined, and it was a feeling coaches have never felt.

The global pandemic hit everyone hard in 2020 and it forced local football programs to play either in the fall or spring. The Luxemburg-Casco football Head Coach, Neil Seering, had to experience his first year as a head coach with many unknowns and coaching through the obstacles was harder than anyone could have imagined.

“It was challenging. Every week, it was a new experience. I always talk about being water. It’s a Bruce Lee line where you’re always adapting to every single situation no matter what it looks like and every week we had to adapt”, says Seering.

Being strong for the players is something Seering had to do but he tells Local 5, mentally he wasn’t okay.

“Each week I talked to my parents daily, my sister, my kids, my wife. It was something I had to do daily to get through the day. On the exterior it might’ve looked okay, but inside it was very challenging. The kids really helped out and the coaches were awesome”, Seering tells Local 5.

Not knowing what the roster would look like week-to-week for the Spartans and the unknowns had guys rise up to the challenge each week.

“We never had a full roster. People stepped up and the community was really supportive. People I worked with and the coaching staff”, Seering explains.

The players are proud of everyone for being ready for the moment.

“Some weeks the guy to your left or the guy to your right wasn’t going to be there so it was always the next man up. It brought us closer. Each guy had a job”, says senior Joe Chervenka.

Although all of the hurdles during the regular season, Luxemburg-Casco pulled off an unbelievable season going 7-1 on the year. Seering is proud of his team and what they accomplished in such a weird year.

“We got through it together. That’s the only way we could’ve done it, as a family and brotherhood. So, it was really rewarding”, says Seering.

The Spartans will kick off their 2021 fall season at home versus Xavier on Friday, August 20.