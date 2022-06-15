(WFRV) – When it comes to seeding in the State Tournament, the Bay Port baseball team proved that none of that matters.

Ranked number eight in the division one bracket, the Pirates started Tuesday facing off against the team that ended their season at State just a year ago – top ranked Sun Prairie. The Pirates were in control for majority of the quarterfinals versus the Cardinals, thanks to a stellar performance on the mound from Cole Bensen.

Bensen pitched 6.1 innings Tuesday morning only giving up four hits and one earned run. Despite some late drama from Sun Prairie, Ethan Plog was able to shut the door and eliminate the Cardinals – like they did to Bay Port just a year ago.

The Pirates pulled out the 4-2 win over Sun Prairie to set up a semifinals matchup against Menomonee Falls to go to the D1 state championship game.

Capitalizing on the Phoenix’s errors early was a big part of the story on Tuesday night for Bay Port. Menomonee Falls committed six errors in just four innings of baseball which resulted in Bay Port scoring four runs.

John Nickel went 2-3 with 2 RBI for the Pirates while Craig Kabat cruised on the mound pitching 5 innings of 4 hit baseball.

Despite some late drama once again, Plog came into the game and closed it out to send Bay Port into the D1 State Championship Game with a 4-3 win.

“Regionals we believed. Sectionals we believed. State, 8 seed, who cares. We believe. We believe in ourselves and that’s all that matters”, said senior John Nickel.

“They want it really bad. I’m so proud of them either way”, Harvey Knutson expressed after the victory over Menomonee Falls. “There’s going to be two teams left in the state and we’re going to be one of them. We’re going to go out there and we’re going to give everything we got and leave it on that field. Obviously, our goal we set out from the beginning is to win that gold ball and bring it back to Bay Port. It would mean a lot for our community, these boys, me, our coaching staff, everybody.”

The D1 State Championship Game is scheduled for Thursday, June 16 – 6 p.m. at Fox Cities Stadium.