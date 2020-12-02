Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West request to leave FVA in football

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Both Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West could be leaving the Fox Valley Association for football.

That’s after both schools schools filed a request with the WIAA to leave the FVA for football starting in 2022. The request needed to be filed to the WIAA this fall in order to make a conference change after the next school year.

According to Oshkosh North activities director Craig Lieder, the school is looking to join a conference with schools that are similar to Oshkosh with multiple schools in the same community.

The WIAA’s review process looks at a lot of different factors like enrollment, socio-economics and demographics, as well as program participation numbers.

Oshkosh West activities director Brad Jodarski added the goal is to find a solution for all schools in the area between the FVA and Fox River Classic Conference.

The plan proposed by North and West creates three groups between the conferences to create football only city leagues comprised of schools with similar demographics.

The request is for football only, and other sports programs would remain as members of the Fox Valley Association.

Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West have been members of the FVA in football since 1970.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West request to leave FVA in football

Kimberly girls outlast Hortonville, Wrightstown boys hold on against Brillion

Green Bay Nation 11/25: What happened against the Colts?

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Top Five Tweets