Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West request to leave FVA in football

(WFRV) – Both Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West could be leaving the Fox Valley Association for football.

That’s after both schools schools filed a request with the WIAA to leave the FVA for football starting in 2022. The request needed to be filed to the WIAA this fall in order to make a conference change after the next school year.

According to Oshkosh North activities director Craig Lieder, the school is looking to join a conference with schools that are similar to Oshkosh with multiple schools in the same community.

The WIAA’s review process looks at a lot of different factors like enrollment, socio-economics and demographics, as well as program participation numbers.

Oshkosh West activities director Brad Jodarski added the goal is to find a solution for all schools in the area between the FVA and Fox River Classic Conference.

The plan proposed by North and West creates three groups between the conferences to create football only city leagues comprised of schools with similar demographics.

The request is for football only, and other sports programs would remain as members of the Fox Valley Association.

Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West have been members of the FVA in football since 1970.