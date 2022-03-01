(WFRV) – The high school boys basketball tournament kicked off on Tuesday night and some of the matchups did not disappoint. ]

We start with Division I, 17-seed Oshkosh West and 16-seed Appleton West. The Wildcats were on the attack, Ethan Shefchik hits Tristan Johanknecht who finds the hoop and puts Oshkosh West up big. But the Terrors bounce back thanks to a three by Caedan Myers. However, too much of the Wildcats and they win 72-65. Oshkosh West will now face number one ranked Neenah.

In the Division II bracket, 11th-seeded Marinette on the road against sixth-ranked Luxemburg-Casco, and the Spartans jumped out to the early lead. Owen Depreez gets the steal, takes it coast to coast for the bucket off the window and in it goes. The Marines would try to hang around off the pullup jumper in the lane from Keean Polomis, but Luxemburg-Casco is too good, they win 58-48 and will face West De Pere on Friday night.

Also in Division II, seventh-seeded Menasha hosting 10th-seeded Green Bay Southwest, the Blue Jays were down by 4 in the first half, but Ashton Buckner with the bounce pass to Jaxson Dillon in the lane, who lays it in with ease and cuts the deficit to two. Southwest however refuses to back down, this beautiful dish from David Dansforth to Braydon Schoonover-Vivians, he makes it and the Trojans led 33-29. Southwest would hang on to win 76-72. The Trojans will face second-seeded Ashwaubenon on Friday.

In the Division III bracket, 10th-seeded Waupaca on the road against seventh-seeded Little Chute. The Comets were down at halftime but come out firing in the second half, Evan Bogard with back to back effortless threes to tie the game at 31. The Mustangs’ Drew Joten tries to get them back into the game with some offensive firepower but Waupaca gets the win 50-46. They’ll face second-seeded Freedom on Friday.

Fourth-seeded Xavier hosted 13-seed Tomahawk on Tuesday night. While the Hawks won big, 78-27, the story of the night was the support junior Ashton Rankin had from the student body. He came into the game late second half after the students at the game were chanting for him to go in, and when he does, he hits a mega-three right in front of them. They go absolutely nuts. It was Rankin’s first points as a varsity player.