(WFRV) – Local girls soccer teams faced off in some heated Sectional Semifinal matchups on Thursday that needed over time and a shootout to determine the winner.

Appleton North was on the road facing off against De Pere. This match went into double overtime but De Pere’s Amelia Schuh scored the game winning goal as the Redbirds advanced with a 2-1 victory over the Lightning.

Green Bay Southwest hosted Pulaski in one of the most intense games you may ever see. It was tied 0-0 after regulation and went into double overtime without anyone scoring, forcing a shootout. Each team received five shots. The Red Raiders and Trojans each made three out of five. The game would then go to a sudden death shootout where Green Bay Southwest’s Amelia Thiel capped off the game-winning goal for the Trojans.

Notre Dame Academy pulled out the 4-1 win over Fox Valley Lutheran.