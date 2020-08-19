Packerland Conference recommends member schools uphold fall sports schedule

The Kewaunee Storm bring home the Team of the Week honors after knocking off Southern Door to take control of the MONLPC-Large.

(WFRV) – The Packerland Conference has unanimously recommended to its member school districts that fall sports should remain scheduled during the fall season of the 2020-21 school year.

The Packerland Conference has also recommended to its member school districts that the only acceptable risk levels for interscholastic competition are low and medium as determined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Member school districts include Algoma, Gibraltar, Kewaunee, NEW Lutheran, Oconto, Peshtigo, Sevastopol, Southern Door, and Sturgeon Bay.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association already decided it is moving forward with a definitive plan for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year.

Some of Northeast Wisconsin’s major school districts – Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh – have elected to move fall sports to the spring.

The Kimberly School Board voted to move all fall sports that are deemed high-risk to the spring of 2021. Those include football, girls and boys volleyball, boys soccer, and girls swimming. Girls golf, girls tennis, girls and boys cross country are considered low risk and expected to take place as scheduled.

The Fox River Classic Conference is moving all fall sports in 2020 to the spring season in 2021.

Latest Stories