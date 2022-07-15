GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers hosted nine Wisconsin high schools for a 7-on-7 Tournament and Lineman Challenge on Friday at the Don Hutson Center.

Participants from Eau Claire Memorial, Greendale, Kimberly, Lake Mills, Menomonie, Sun Prairie, Superior, Waunakee, and West De Pere were present.

“It’s a lot of fun. Getting to be out here with my teammates and compete against other schools. It is such a great time,” said senior at Kimberly High School, Ben Youngworth.

The event, which was open to the public, is part of the NFL’s Nike 11-On Initiative, which is a program that focuses on providing development for all 11 athletes on both offense and defense.









The Green Bay Packers’ 7-on-7 Tournament

The 7-on-7 Tournament began around 8:30 a.m. and was followed by the Lineman Challenge at 10:45 a.m. The Lineman Challenge featured a variety of competitions and drills aimed at linemen.

“Man, it’s awesome. Football is all 11 guys and recognizing the linemen is a big part of that. We got tire flips, bench press, we were throwing medicine balls earlier, later we got some sled pull relays, it’s a lot of fun,” added Youngworth.

West De Pere sophomore Joseph Gibbons echoed what Youngworth said earlier, stating “It’s nice to have competitions for linemen.”

For more information about the Green Bay Packers’ football outreach program, click here.