Papermakers fall in Division One state championship game to Wauwatosa East

(OSHKOSH – WFRV) – After a back and forth first half, Wauwatosa East used a big run to start the second to take control of the division one championship game.

In all there were nine lead changes in the first half with no team leading by no more than two points. Junior guard Jackson Paveletzke got off to a good start against Tosa East by pouring in eight points, and five assists in the first 18 minutes of the contest. That helped the Papermakers take a 27-26 lead into the locker room.

Wauwatosa East’s star guard had an answer in the second half. Northern Michigan recruit Brian Parzych had three assists and one bucket during a 15-4 run by the Red Raiders in the first seven minutes.

The Red Raiders’ Alex Singleton led all scorers with twenty points in the contest including a 6-0 run of his own that helped the lead grow to 24. From there Wauwatosa East cruised to a 62-44 win and the state championship.

“I knew they had athletes. We didn’t play our best game, but I’ve got to give credit where it’s due. Wauwatosa East played better than us tonight, they defended better tonight. We had one heck of a season. I wouldn’t trade this team in for any team. A lot of love there, a lot of character. They did it the right way, but East was the better team tonight,” said Kimberly head coach Lucky Wurtz.