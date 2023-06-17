MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – For nearly three-quarters of the match, an equal fight between Plymouth and Madison Edgewood saw possession in the middle third as the story of the day, with minimal shots on goal and a result seemingly destined to be decided in a scoreless shootout.

Then, in the span of two minutes, the Panthers capitalized with the two biggest goals of their season.

Melina Knowles volleyed in the opening score and Sarah Welsch buried a 40-yard free kick as Plymouth took control midway through the second half of a 2-1 victory over top-seeded Edgewood. The victory marked the Panthers’ first state title, as they finished as runners-up in 2021.

Plymouth’s Paige Kurtz tallied six saves in Edgewood’s seven shots on goal, holding the line for a tense final eight minutes as the Panthers staved off the Crusaders’ attempts at a late equalizer.

The 80-minute horn triggered a celebration for the Plymouth faithful, taking home the gold ball in a championship upset.

