Preparing despite postponement

The Green Bay Preble baseball team has been to the state championships the last four seasons, and with two D-1 pitching prospects this spring, they have as good a chance as anyone to bring home the gold for the first time in program history.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)—When the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced last Friday that they would be extending the cancellation of campus events through June 30, 2020, three WIAA sports were directly affected by the move. This means that if the Boys Individual and Team Tennis Tournaments, the State Boys Golf Championship, and the Girls State Softball Tournament plan on having their playoffs, they will have to be held at venues outside of Madison. The Track and Field championships are held in LaCrosse, with the Girls Soccer championships in Milwaukee, while State Baseball is held at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton. Green Bay Preble has made it the Division 1 semifinals the past four seasons, and the timing of the current postponement couldn’t come at a worse time, especially for the seniors.

“It’s not fun, especially when it’s your senior season. We had a lot of expectations and now we’re not going to play a full season,” said Max Wagner. “I mean it sucks but we still have to still grind even if we’re not having a season, so we can’t change anything about it.” Ryan Stefiuk added, “When we were younger, I remember we always used to think what it would be like when we were seniors in high school and making a run at state. We were really looking forward to the season. We were looking to make a run and finally maybe get a gold ball, I guess we’ll just have to see how it plays out.”

The spring sports season was originally postponed on March 19, just 8 days following the cancellation of the Girls Basketball championships at the Resch Center due to the concern and spread of the infectious disease COVID-19. A decision on the entire spring sports season could come in the WIAA’s next meeting scheduled for Tuesday April 21.

“We had really good expectations for this year coming up, and I mean we’ve got a lot of talent on our team, but there’s also a lot of talent throughout the 2020 class in the state,” said Wagner. “I just want to play ball this year and not knowing that, that might not come true, it kind of sucks. As of right now, Coach Conard keeps saying ‘keep the faith’ and so that’s pretty much all we can do. There’s really nothing that we can do.” Stefiuk added, “I mean you always have to stay hopeful, obviously at home workouts have been a big thing for me, as of recent. Me and my brother go out and play catch in the street, and do whatever we can do to stay in shape, and stay hopeful that one of these days we might play.”

The WIAA has been in alliance with directives issued by Governor Tony Evers in regards to the reopening of schools and all interscholastic activities, which will ultimately decide if any spring sports take place.

“It’s not fun, not playing baseball. Especially when it’s supposed to be your designated spring season, when you’re supposed to play,” said Wagner. “I just want to get ready for college, but right now it’s really hard to do that. It’s definitely easier being a pitcher because you can literally throwing in your street with a buddy, or a brother, or someone. For hitting? You have to find a cage, most cages are closed and the city doesn’t want people to use them. It’s a little bit easier for a pitcher to get there work in. And even pitchers for running and long toss, it’s a lot easier than hitting.” Stefiuk added, “It’s got a little bit of extra bitterness to it, because you know, me and Max wanted to leave our mark on Green Bay Preble baseball. But unfortunately we won’t be able to do that. It kind of sucks but there’s nothing you can really do about it at this point.”