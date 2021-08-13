Program of consistency: Little Chute football excited for fall season

(WFRV) – The Little Chute football program has been the definition of consistent the last decade and they’re excited to keep their winning ways this season as they enter year three under Head Coach Ted Evers.

The Mustangs have punched their ticket to playoffs every year since 2012 and the love for football within the community dates back to the 1940’s.

“I think first and foremost, Little Chute is a football town. Going back to like the ’40’s, we had a semi-pro football team called the ‘Flying Dutchmen’ here. Ever since then, football has been a big part of the community and these kids are living it in the modern day”, says Evers.

The senior group this year at Little Chute is large and they’re embracing it by showing the underclassmen a great example.

“As seniors, we kind of all wanted to emphasize the unity, creating a family aspect for the younger kids to get them really hooked on the program. So, we’ve been focusing a whole lot on the team bonding outside of the sport, as well as on the field”, says senior Gavin Fritch.

The Mustangs went 6-3 last season and will kick off the 2021 fall season hosting New London on Friday, August 9.