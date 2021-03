GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV) – The NEW Lutheran boys basketball team will be making their 8th appearance in the state championships and will try to bring home their first gold ball in La Crosse.

The Blazers had their tough moments during the regular season, going under .500 against conference foes and playing d-3 and d-4 competition night in and night out. But all those lumps have paid dividends in the D-5 playoffs, winning four games by an average of 33 points.