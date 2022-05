(WFRV) – The playoffs were underway on Tuesday evening for local girl’s softball teams.

West De Pere defeated De Pere 3-1 in a stellar pitching performance from junior Leah Kocken. She pitched a complete game while only allowing four hits, striking out five batters, and no earned runs. The Phantoms will face Hortonville on Thursday at 5:00pm.

Ashwaubenon won big over Appleton west 9-1 and will face Appleton North in their next regional game.