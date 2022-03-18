MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Despite trailing Marshall for more than 30 minutes in the D4 semifinal game, Roncalli finished the contest on a 14-0 run to seal the 50-43 victory.

When the first half came to a close Thursday night, the Jets started the second half with a jolt of energy that boosted their late run. Thanks to some timely defense and fast break points, Roncalli had Marshall looking for answers that they couldn’t come up with on the court. Despite Roncalli’s 10 point deficit with 10:58 remaining in the second half, Joe Garceau’s Jets made the adjustments that they needed to put them back in the game.

Ryan Fischer, Brayden Yanda, and Reece Stangel all hit clutch three pointers when the Jets needed them the most and it was Luke Pautz putting the game away late. Pautz led all scorers with 20 points.

Roncalli will play Milwaukee Academy of Science in the D4 State Championship Game on Saturday.