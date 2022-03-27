(WFRV) – For the second time in five seasons, the Roncalli Jets brought a gold ball back to the lakeshore from Madison.

And for a senior group that was just finishing eighth grade last time around, these players can claim their own piece of school history.

Sunday on Sports Xtra, the Jets stopped by the Local 5 studio to discuss a memorable championship run. Head coach Joe Garceau talked about how a close-knit group came together to pull off a dramatic comeback in the state semifinal and a dominating upset in the championship game. Seniors Joseph Witczak and Luke Pautz relived the feeling of raising the gold ball and celebrating with their teammates and fans.

Click the video for the full interview.