KIEL, Wis (WFRV) – The Roncalli boys basketball team clinched the Eastern Wisconsin conference title with its 51-47 win over Kiel. Joseph Witczak helped motor the offense along and Luke Pautz was quick on his feet to get a couple buckets.

Out at Reedsville, the Panthers had a back and forth battle with Howards Grove. Miles Barnstable went off in the second half, hitting 3 3-pointers in a row to bring his team back into the game. But Brennen Dvorachek put his team on his back, repeatedly driving to the basket and scoring. Reedsville wins the Big East conference with its 80-72 win over Howards Grove.

Seymour and West De Pere were also in action, with the Phantoms looking to clinch. Seymour gets started first, Dawson Steltz hits a long range three and the Thunder have a nice lead. But West De Pere fights back, Daniel Campbell gets a nice bucket and then it’s Kaden Hannula driving only to dish it to Ethan Heck for the basket. Seymour however comes back again and win 62-55.