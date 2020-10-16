(WFRV) – The regular season is winding down in boys soccer, and Roncalli/Two Rivers claimed the Eastern Wisconsin Conference crown on Thursday. Meanwhile in a busy night at Xavier, the Hawks swept Shawano in both boys soccer and girls volleyball.
- Find out who gets weekend snow
- HealthWatch: Migraine Sufferers -Beware of Fall!
- Roncalli/Two Rivers claims EWC boys soccer title, Xavier sweeps Shawano in boys soccer and girls volleyball
- Trump or Biden? Latest polls in the 6 states that could decide the election
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Virtual ‘Lipstick Optional’ array of musical scenes to premiere Saturday