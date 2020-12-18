Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Roncalli Jets cruised to a win over Two Rivers, and fellow Eastern Wisconsin Conference contender Valders rallied to knock off Kiel at home. On the girls side Freedom kept rolling with a convincing win over NEC foe Fox Valley Lutheran.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Rich Palzewic interview

High School Hoops 12/11