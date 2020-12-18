Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

(WFRV) – The Roncalli Jets cruised to a win over Two Rivers, and fellow Eastern Wisconsin Conference contender Valders rallied to knock off Kiel at home. On the girls side Freedom kept rolling with a convincing win over NEC foe Fox Valley Lutheran.
